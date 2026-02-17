100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Philharmonic Chamber Series; Sasha Margolis; February 17 2026

Published February 17, 2026 at 4:08 PM EST
Sasha Margolis, violinist with the NEPA Philharmonic & coordinator of
the orchestra's chamber series, speaking about the concert
"Dreams & Klezmer" to be presented on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at
3:00 pm at the Sordoni Theater at the WVIA Public Media Center in
Pittston. The program will feature the "Dreams & Prayers of Isaac the
Blind" by Osvaldo Golijov and arrangements of traditional Klezmer
tunes. For more information: www.nepaphil.org/ 570-270-4444

