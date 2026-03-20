Susquehanna Valley Mediation; Gerard Stropnicky; JoAnne Henry; March 20 2026

Gerard Stropnicky and JoAnne Henry, co-directors & writers of "The Really Really Real

Traveling Medicine Show," to be presented by Susquehanna Valley Mediation on March 27 & 28, 2026 at 7:00 pm, & March 29 at 3:00 pm, at the Albright Center, 450 Chestnut Street in Sunbury. The interactive production is a blend of theater, music, dance, visual art & storytelling, created from stories shared by community members across the Susquehanna Valley. The event is made possible through a Wingspan grant from

PA Humanities. For more information: www.svmediation.org/