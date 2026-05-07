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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania; Joshua Harper; May 07 2026

Published May 7, 2026 at 7:45 PM EDT
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Dr. Joshua Harper, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, speaking about a concert titled, "Brothers in Song"
to be presented by the tenors and basses of the Society on Friday, May 8, 2026
at 7:00 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, 97 South
Franklin Street. On the program, music by Grieg, Schubert and more.
Admission is free, but donations will gladly be accepted at the door.
For more information: www.choralsociety.net/

ArtScene with Erika Funke