Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania; Joshua Harper; May 07 2026

Dr. Joshua Harper, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, speaking about a concert titled, "Brothers in Song"

to be presented by the tenors and basses of the Society on Friday, May 8, 2026

at 7:00 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, 97 South

Franklin Street. On the program, music by Grieg, Schubert and more.

Admission is free, but donations will gladly be accepted at the door.

For more information: www.choralsociety.net/