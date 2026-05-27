Techne Music Festival; Timothy Schwarz; Lawrence Stomberg; May 27 2026
Timothy Schwarz, Violinist & Head of Strings at Rowan University
and Founder & Artistic Director of Techne Music, and Lawrence
Stomberg, Cellist & Professor of Cello & Associate Director
for Performance Studies at the University of Delaware School of Music,
speaking about the 2026 Techne Music Festival taking place from
June 7th through June 11th at Moravian University in Bethlehem, PA.
There will be a culminating concert on Thursday, June 11th
at 7:00 pm, at Peter Hall, 342 Main Street on the Moravian campus.
Admission is free, and no tickets are required. For more information:
www.technemusic.org/