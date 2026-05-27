Techne Music Festival; Timothy Schwarz; Lawrence Stomberg; May 27 2026

Timothy Schwarz, Violinist & Head of Strings at Rowan University

and Founder & Artistic Director of Techne Music, and Lawrence

Stomberg, Cellist & Professor of Cello & Associate Director

for Performance Studies at the University of Delaware School of Music,

speaking about the 2026 Techne Music Festival taking place from

June 7th through June 11th at Moravian University in Bethlehem, PA.

There will be a culminating concert on Thursday, June 11th

at 7:00 pm, at Peter Hall, 342 Main Street on the Moravian campus.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. For more information:

www.technemusic.org/