Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz; Neil Prisco; A.J. Jump; June 01 2026

A.J. Jump and Neil Prisco of the F.M. Kirby Center, members of the Cavalcade committee, speaking about the 2026 Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade

of Jazz to be held June 5th, 6th & 7th at various venues throughout

downtown Wilkes-Barre. The event marks the 75th anniversary of the

original Cavalcade of Dixieland Jazz that took place on February 23,

1951, cited as the first formal jazz festival in the country.

This year's headliner is the Bill Frisell Trio, and the group will

perform at the F. M. Kirby Center on Public Square

at 6:30 pm. The Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday at 5:00 at the Kirby Center

with the Indigo Moon Brass Band & a tribute to WVIA's George Graham

as Champion of Jazz. There will be a Jazz Walk on Friday evening,

and many other performances throughout the weekend. For more information:

www.wilkesbarrecavalcadeofjazz.org/