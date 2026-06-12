Diva Productions/Actors Circle; Paige Balitski; Bob Balitski; Ray Hopkins; June 12 2026
Paige Balitski, Artistic Director; Bob Balitski, actor playing Ben Franklin;
and Ray Hopkins, actor playing John Adams, speaking about the
special production of the Broadway musical "1776" that is a
collaboration between Diva Productions and Actors Circle,
and an America250PA Semiquin Grants-supported presentation.
The show will run from June 19 through June 28, 2026,
at West Scranton Intermediate School, 1401 Fellows Street
in Scranton. Performance times are Fridays & Saturdays
at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00. There is also a performance
on Thursday, June 25th at 7:30 pm.
For information: 570-209-7766
facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton
www.actorscirclescranton.com/