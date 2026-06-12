Diva Productions/Actors Circle; Paige Balitski; Bob Balitski; Ray Hopkins; June 12 2026

Paige Balitski, Artistic Director; Bob Balitski, actor playing Ben Franklin;

and Ray Hopkins, actor playing John Adams, speaking about the

special production of the Broadway musical "1776" that is a

collaboration between Diva Productions and Actors Circle,

and an America250PA Semiquin Grants-supported presentation.

The show will run from June 19 through June 28, 2026,

at West Scranton Intermediate School, 1401 Fellows Street

in Scranton. Performance times are Fridays & Saturdays

at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00. There is also a performance

on Thursday, June 25th at 7:30 pm.

For information: 570-209-7766

facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton

www.actorscirclescranton.com/