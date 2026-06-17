River Stage Community Theatre; Ellen Boyer; June 17 2026

Ellen Boyer, accomplished theater educator, actor & director, from the Susquehanna Valley, speaking about the award-winning

Broadway musical 1776 that she is directing at River Stage

Community Theatre, at the Greenpeace Center, 815 Market

Street in Lewisburg.

Shows Fridays & Saturdays- - June 19, 20 & 27, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

There will be a special Friday performance on June 26th at

6:00 in anticipation of the Lewisburg fireworks display.

Sunday matinees will be held at 2:30 pm.

The production is made possible, in part, by a grant from

the Amer250PAFoundation. For more information:

www.riverstagetheatre.org/

