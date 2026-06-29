PA Theatre of Performing Arts; Adam Randis; Ciaran Burke; David Zimmerman; June 29 2026

Adam Randis, director; actors Ciaran Burke who plays John Adams, & David Zimmerman

who takes the role of Ben Franklin, speaking about the PA Theatre of Performing Arts

production of the award-winning musical 1776. The show will run two weekends in

Hazleton and one in Lehighton.

July 3 & 4 at 7 pm; 7/5 at 2 pm; July 10 at 7pm; July 11 at 5:30 (dinner) & 7pm curtain;

July 12 at 12:30 (dinner) & 2:00 pm curtain, at the JJ Ferrara Center,

212 W. Broad Street in Hazleton. www.ptpashows.org/

July 17 & 18 at 7:00 pm at the Lehighton Area High School, 1 Indian Lane.

www.thepalemoonplayers.ludus.com/

