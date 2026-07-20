Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; Simone Daniels; July 20 2026

Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder of the Scranton Fringe Festival & leading adapter of Ulysses by James Joyce, and Simone Daniels,

actor, SFF youth theatre director & costume designer for the

upcoming production, speaking about "Ulysses in Scranton"

that will be presented on July 24 & 25, 2026 at the Sanctuary

Theater, 1735 North Main Avenue in Scranton at 7:30 each

evening. Following the hometown performances, Scranton

Fringe will take the show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

in Scotland in August. For tickets and more information:

www.scrantonfringe.org/

