Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; Simone Daniels; July 20 2026
Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder of the Scranton Fringe Festival & leading adapter of Ulysses by James Joyce, and Simone Daniels,
actor, SFF youth theatre director & costume designer for the
upcoming production, speaking about "Ulysses in Scranton"
that will be presented on July 24 & 25, 2026 at the Sanctuary
Theater, 1735 North Main Avenue in Scranton at 7:30 each
evening. Following the hometown performances, Scranton
Fringe will take the show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival
in Scotland in August. For tickets and more information:
www.scrantonfringe.org/