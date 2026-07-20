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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; Simone Daniels; July 20 2026

Published July 20, 2026 at 7:18 PM EDT
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Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder of the Scranton Fringe Festival & leading adapter of Ulysses by James Joyce, and Simone Daniels,
actor, SFF youth theatre director & costume designer for the
upcoming production, speaking about "Ulysses in Scranton"
that will be presented on July 24 & 25, 2026 at the Sanctuary
Theater, 1735 North Main Avenue in Scranton at 7:30 each
evening. Following the hometown performances, Scranton
Fringe will take the show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival
in Scotland in August. For tickets and more information:
www.scrantonfringe.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke