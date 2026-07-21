Scranton Jazz Festival; Marko Marcinko; July 21 2026

Marko Marcinko, co-founder and artistic director of the Scranton Jazz Festival & music director of the Scranton Jazz Festival Big

Band, speaking about the 21st annual Festival taking place

August 7, 8 & 9, 2026, featuring at least 80 different musicians

performing over the weekend. It's the traditional Jazz Walk

throughout downtown Scranton with venues of all kinds hosting

jazz performers on Friday until 1:00 am. Saturday, August 8th

will feature The Dirty Dozen Brass Band coming from New

Orleans to play at The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Avenue

in Scranton at 7:00 pm.

It's a host of jazz brunches throughout Scranton during the day

on Sunday, August 9th, building to the headlining performance

by NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter who'll join the SJF Big Band

at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Avenue

at 6:45 pm. The PA Jazz Institute Misericordia University

Student Ensemble will open the show at 6:00 pm.

For a complete schedule and more information:

www.scrantonjazzfestival.org. Follow them on

Facebook and Instagram as well.

For information about the PA Jazz Institute Student

Music Camp that begins on July 27th,

www.pajazzinstitute.com/

We heard from Dr. Michael Geib, Professor of

Double Bass at the School of Music at the

University of Central Oklahoma and founder of the

Dyberry Creek Music Festival in Wayne County, PA.