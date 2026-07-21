Scranton Jazz Festival; Marko Marcinko; July 21 2026
Marko Marcinko, co-founder and artistic director of the Scranton Jazz Festival & music director of the Scranton Jazz Festival Big
Band, speaking about the 21st annual Festival taking place
August 7, 8 & 9, 2026, featuring at least 80 different musicians
performing over the weekend. It's the traditional Jazz Walk
throughout downtown Scranton with venues of all kinds hosting
jazz performers on Friday until 1:00 am. Saturday, August 8th
will feature The Dirty Dozen Brass Band coming from New
Orleans to play at The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Avenue
in Scranton at 7:00 pm.
It's a host of jazz brunches throughout Scranton during the day
on Sunday, August 9th, building to the headlining performance
by NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter who'll join the SJF Big Band
at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Avenue
at 6:45 pm. The PA Jazz Institute Misericordia University
Student Ensemble will open the show at 6:00 pm.
For a complete schedule and more information:
www.scrantonjazzfestival.org. Follow them on
Facebook and Instagram as well.
For information about the PA Jazz Institute Student
Music Camp that begins on July 27th,
www.pajazzinstitute.com/
We heard from Dr. Michael Geib, Professor of
Double Bass at the School of Music at the
University of Central Oklahoma and founder of the
Dyberry Creek Music Festival in Wayne County, PA.