Farm Arts Collective/Dream on the Farm; Tannis Kowalchuk; July 22 2026

Tannis Kowalchuk, Founder & Artistic Director of the Farm Arts Collective

at Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus, PA. FAC will present the

7th original production in their annual "Dream on the Farm" series:

"Johnny Appleseed: An Historical Fantasia," from July 30

to August 9, 2026. Shows are Thursdays to Sundays--doors open

at 6:30 pm to explore The Museum of Curious History.

Showtime is 7:00 pm. There will be a reception with farm-fresh food

following the performance. The production is part of America 250

National Endowment for the Arts programming.

Farm Arts Collective, 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus in Wayne

County, PA

www.farmartscollective.org/ 570.798.9530