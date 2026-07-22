Farm Arts Collective/Dream on the Farm; Tannis Kowalchuk; July 22 2026
Tannis Kowalchuk, Founder & Artistic Director of the Farm Arts Collective
at Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus, PA. FAC will present the
7th original production in their annual "Dream on the Farm" series:
"Johnny Appleseed: An Historical Fantasia," from July 30
to August 9, 2026. Shows are Thursdays to Sundays--doors open
at 6:30 pm to explore The Museum of Curious History.
Showtime is 7:00 pm. There will be a reception with farm-fresh food
following the performance. The production is part of America 250
National Endowment for the Arts programming.
Farm Arts Collective, 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus in Wayne
County, PA
www.farmartscollective.org/ 570.798.9530