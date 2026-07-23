Lewisburg Victorian Fairy Garden Party; Amy Casimir; Trey Casimir; July 23 2026

Amy Casimir of Strictly Ballet, artistic director of the Garden Party, and Trey Casimir, producer and dancer, speaking about the 8th annual Lewisburg Victorian Fairy Garden Party to be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, on the front lawn of the GreenSpace Center,

815 Market Street in Lewisburg, rain or shine, beginning at 7:30 pm and continuing

until dark. There will be an original ballet, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt,

croquet and more. The event is a benefit for the annual Victorian Nutcracker

in December produced by Strictly Ballet and RiverStage, but there is no fee to attend

the Garden Party. Donations will be very much appreciated. All guests are encouraged

to come in costume. For more information: www.strictlyballetarts.com/

You can find the event on Facebook and Instagram as well.