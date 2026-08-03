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ArtScene with Erika Funke

"Independence National Historical Park"; William Kashatus Part One; August 03 2026

Published August 3, 2026 at 7:01 PM EDT
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William C. Kashatus, historian, educator and author, speaking about
Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, in Part One
of a two-part conversation about his new book, "Independence National
Historical Park: An Insider's History," issued by Schiffer Books.
Dr. Kashatus has been a seasonal ranger at the park and is
currently a volunteer interpreter. For more information:
www.schifferbooks.com/ and www.historylive.net/

ArtScene with Erika Funke