"Independence National Historical Park"; William Kashatus Part One; August 03 2026

William C. Kashatus, historian, educator and author, speaking about

Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, in Part One

of a two-part conversation about his new book, "Independence National

Historical Park: An Insider's History," issued by Schiffer Books.

Dr. Kashatus has been a seasonal ranger at the park and is

currently a volunteer interpreter. For more information:

www.schifferbooks.com/ and www.historylive.net/

