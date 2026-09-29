Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame; Sam Zavada; Part Two; September 29 2026

Sam Zavada, member of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment

Hall of Fame steering committee, and author of biographies of the 20 inductees

in the class of 2026, introducing a number of those who'll be honored at a

public ceremony on Saturday, October 3rd, at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts

on the campus of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, PA.

There will be a reception from 5:30 to 7:00, and the event will get underway

at 7:00 pm. There will be performances by a number of the inductees,

including the Cino Paci Band and Mere Mortals.

For more information and tickets: www.luzernecountyaehof.org/

This is the second of a two-part conversation.