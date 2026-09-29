Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell; Johanna Kodlick; September 25 2026

Johanna Kodlick, Operations Director at the Weis

Center for the Performing Arts on the

campus of Bucknell University in Lewisburg,

speaking about highlights of the 2026-2027

season in both the Main Hall and the Atrium.

On October 1st Las Anez will be featured

in the Atrium at 7:30 pm while members

of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln

Center will present "American Soundscapes"

in the Main Hall on Sunday, October 4th at

4:00 pm. For the complete schedule:

www.bucknell.edu/weiscenter/