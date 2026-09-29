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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell; Johanna Kodlick; September 25 2026

Published September 29, 2026 at 6:40 PM EDT
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Johanna Kodlick, Operations Director at the Weis
Center for the Performing Arts on the
campus of Bucknell University in Lewisburg,
speaking about highlights of the 2026-2027
season in both the Main Hall and the Atrium.
On October 1st Las Anez will be featured
in the Atrium at 7:30 pm while members
of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln
Center will present "American Soundscapes"
in the Main Hall on Sunday, October 4th at
4:00 pm. For the complete schedule:
www.bucknell.edu/weiscenter/

ArtScene with Erika Funke