"Bucks County USA"; SenArt Films; Robert May; September 30 2026
Robert May, producer, director, writer and founder of
SenArt Films, speaking about his newest project,
"Bucks County USA," a five-part docuseries that
examines political divides in that Pennsylvania
community while looking for common ground.
The series will air on WVIA TV on
Thursday nights at 9:00 from October 1 through
November 5, 2026. www.wvia.org/
The episodes can be viewed online at www.pbs.org/
or on the PBS App. Shortly, the series will be available
through PBS Passport. There is a discussion guide
available, as well.
"Bucks County USA" is produced by SenArt Films
and Baltimore Pictures, and is distributed through
American Public Television.