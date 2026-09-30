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ArtScene with Erika Funke

"Bucks County USA"; SenArt Films; Robert May; September 30 2026

Published September 30, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
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Robert May, producer, director, writer and founder of
SenArt Films, speaking about his newest project,
"Bucks County USA," a five-part docuseries that
examines political divides in that Pennsylvania
community while looking for common ground.
The series will air on WVIA TV on
Thursday nights at 9:00 from October 1 through
November 5, 2026. www.wvia.org/
The episodes can be viewed online at www.pbs.org/
or on the PBS App. Shortly, the series will be available
through PBS Passport. There is a discussion guide
available, as well.
"Bucks County USA" is produced by SenArt Films
and Baltimore Pictures, and is distributed through
American Public Television.

ArtScene with Erika Funke