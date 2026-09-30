"Bucks County USA"; SenArt Films; Robert May; September 30 2026

Robert May, producer, director, writer and founder of

SenArt Films, speaking about his newest project,

"Bucks County USA," a five-part docuseries that

examines political divides in that Pennsylvania

community while looking for common ground.

The series will air on WVIA TV on

Thursday nights at 9:00 from October 1 through

November 5, 2026. www.wvia.org/

The episodes can be viewed online at www.pbs.org/

or on the PBS App. Shortly, the series will be available

through PBS Passport. There is a discussion guide

available, as well.

"Bucks County USA" is produced by SenArt Films

and Baltimore Pictures, and is distributed through

American Public Television.