Luzerne County flag theft results in misdemeanor guilty plea, fines

A Wilkes-Barre man has pleaded guilty in connection with last month's flag theft from a display on the Luzerne County Courthouse lawn.

John Jackson, 58, entered his plea Wednesday morning in Luzerne County Central Court, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a news release.

The Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department was notified on Aug. 22 that a flag was missing from a patriotic display on the courthouse lawn in Wilkes-Barre.

"Luzerne County Detectives along with members of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department conducted an investigation and identified John Jackson as the individual who stole the flag from the display," according to Sanguedolce's release.

Jackson was arrested by Luzerne County Detectives on misdemeanor theft charges, "the grading of which is based on the value of the flag," Sanguedolce said.

He pleaded guilty to one count and was ordered to pay fines and costs of $790, court records show.

"Based on his prior record and the offense the guidelines in this case did not call for incarceration," Sanguedolce said.

The flags were part of a patriotic display on the south lawn of the courthouse in honor of the nation's semiquincentennial and Luzerne County's 240th anniversary.

A screenshot from surveillance footage appears to show a person on a bicycle approaching the display on the afternoon of Aug. 22, according to emails released by the county.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo at the time said the display was shaped like the outline of the United States, with a county flag placed where Luzerne County sits.

A number of U.S. flags and the county flag were taken, she said last month.