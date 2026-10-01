The Dunmore Cemetery Tour; Julie Esty; Roger Mattes; October 01 2026

Julie Esty, founder and artistic director of the Dearly Departed

Players, and Roger Mattes, longtime member of the Players,

speaking about the 2026 Dunmore Cemetery Tour taking place

Sunday, October 4th and Sunday October 11, 2026, at 2:00

each afternoon at the Dunmore Cemetery,

400 Church Street. There is no admission fee.

Costumed interpreters will portray figures who are

buried in the cemetery and tell attendees about

their lives. For more information: Facebook.com/

TheDunmoreCemeteryTour/

