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ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Dunmore Cemetery Tour; Julie Esty; Roger Mattes; October 01 2026

Published October 1, 2026 at 8:19 PM EDT
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Julie Esty, founder and artistic director of the Dearly Departed
Players, and Roger Mattes, longtime member of the Players,
speaking about the 2026 Dunmore Cemetery Tour taking place
Sunday, October 4th and Sunday October 11, 2026, at 2:00
each afternoon at the Dunmore Cemetery,
400 Church Street. There is no admission fee.
Costumed interpreters will portray figures who are
buried in the cemetery and tell attendees about
their lives. For more information: Facebook.com/
TheDunmoreCemeteryTour/

ArtScene with Erika Funke