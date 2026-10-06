Wilkes Maslow Family Graduate Prog in Creative Writing; Scranton Fringe; Mandy Pennington; Duane Granston; October 06 2026

Mandy Pennington, Senior Director of Digital & Strategic

Initiatives at Wilkes University, and director of a staged

reading of "Finding Matt Damon," an original screenplay

by Duane Granston, his capstone project for the Wilkes

Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing.

The reading is part of the 2026 Scranton Fringe Festival

and will be presented on Saturday, October 11, at 3:00

at the Black Scranton Project Cultural Center, 1902

N. Main Avenue in Scranton. A talkback will follow

the event. For more information and tickets:

www.scrantonfringe.org/