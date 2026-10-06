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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Wilkes Maslow Family Graduate Prog in Creative Writing; Scranton Fringe; Mandy Pennington; Duane Granston; October 06 2026

Published October 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
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Mandy Pennington, Senior Director of Digital & Strategic
Initiatives at Wilkes University, and director of a staged
reading of "Finding Matt Damon," an original screenplay
by Duane Granston, his capstone project for the Wilkes
Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing.
The reading is part of the 2026 Scranton Fringe Festival
and will be presented on Saturday, October 11, at 3:00
at the Black Scranton Project Cultural Center, 1902
N. Main Avenue in Scranton. A talkback will follow
the event. For more information and tickets:
www.scrantonfringe.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke