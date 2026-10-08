Common Play Factory; Scranton Fringe Festival; Alicia Lynn Grega; October 08 2026

Alicia Lynn Grega, writer, educator, journalist and founder

of the Common Play Factory, speaking about the premiere

of her new audio podcast series, "The Ferment," as part

of the 2026 Scranton Fringe Festival at the Trolley

Museum, 300 Cliff Street in Scranton--October 8th

at 6:00 pm; October 9th at 9:00 pm; October 10th at

2:30 & 7:00 pm.

There may be some language or violent sounds

that might be disturbing to some attendees.

To hear "The Ferment" as a podcast:

www.dramastruction.com/

and for more information about the

live performances: www.scrantonfringe.org

