Common Play Factory; Scranton Fringe Festival; Alicia Lynn Grega; October 08 2026
Alicia Lynn Grega, writer, educator, journalist and founder
of the Common Play Factory, speaking about the premiere
of her new audio podcast series, "The Ferment," as part
of the 2026 Scranton Fringe Festival at the Trolley
Museum, 300 Cliff Street in Scranton--October 8th
at 6:00 pm; October 9th at 9:00 pm; October 10th at
2:30 & 7:00 pm.
There may be some language or violent sounds
that might be disturbing to some attendees.
To hear "The Ferment" as a podcast:
www.dramastruction.com/
and for more information about the
live performances: www.scrantonfringe.org