NEPA Philharmonic; Chason Goldschmitz; Rob Wright; October 09 2026
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,
and Rob Wright, UK-based composer, musician and sound artist,
speaking about Wright's new score for F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent film
"Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror," written for a live string quartet
performing alongside the film.
The NEPA Philharmonic will present the US premiere of the
original score performed by a string quartet with the movie
in a program titled, (CANDLE)LIT NOSFERATU 1922 in Concert.
The performance will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2026,
at Montage Mountain Resorts in Scranton at 7:00pm.
The space will be fully illuminated by 100s of electric candles.
Small bites and signature drinks will be served, and costumes
are encouraged. For tickets and information: www.nepaphil.org/