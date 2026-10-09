NEPA Philharmonic; Chason Goldschmitz; Rob Wright; October 09 2026

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic,

and Rob Wright, UK-based composer, musician and sound artist,

speaking about Wright's new score for F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent film

"Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror," written for a live string quartet

performing alongside the film.

The NEPA Philharmonic will present the US premiere of the

original score performed by a string quartet with the movie

in a program titled, (CANDLE)LIT NOSFERATU 1922 in Concert.

The performance will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2026,

at Montage Mountain Resorts in Scranton at 7:00pm.

The space will be fully illuminated by 100s of electric candles.

Small bites and signature drinks will be served, and costumes

are encouraged. For tickets and information: www.nepaphil.org/

