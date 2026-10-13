Everhart Museum Scranton; Timothy Holmes; Jason Smeltzer; October 13 2026
Jason Smeltzer, musician, storyteller & founder of The Olde
Stories; and Timothy Holmes, CEO of the Everhart Museum
in Scranton, speaking about the exhibition, "The Hubble Space
Telescope: New Views of the Universe," developed by NASA
and the Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibit Service.
The show will run through October 18, 2026, and as
part of the closing events in connection with the
exhibition, there will be a special program titled,
"The Somnium & The Moon" featuring tales by
Johannes Kepler and The Brothers Grimm with
music-making presented by The Olde Stories
Ensemble on Wednesday, October 14th from 5:00 to
7:00 at The Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry Street,
Nay Aug Park in Scranton. The event is free with
admission to the Museum. There is no charge for
children under 12.
www.everhart-museum.org/