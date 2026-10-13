Everhart Museum Scranton; Timothy Holmes; Jason Smeltzer; October 13 2026

Jason Smeltzer, musician, storyteller & founder of The Olde

Stories; and Timothy Holmes, CEO of the Everhart Museum

in Scranton, speaking about the exhibition, "The Hubble Space

Telescope: New Views of the Universe," developed by NASA

and the Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibit Service.

The show will run through October 18, 2026, and as

part of the closing events in connection with the

exhibition, there will be a special program titled,

"The Somnium & The Moon" featuring tales by

Johannes Kepler and The Brothers Grimm with

music-making presented by The Olde Stories

Ensemble on Wednesday, October 14th from 5:00 to

7:00 at The Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry Street,

Nay Aug Park in Scranton. The event is free with

admission to the Museum. There is no charge for

children under 12.

www.everhart-museum.org/