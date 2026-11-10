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ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Hamilton-Gibson Women's Project; Lilace Guignard; Hazel James; November 10 2026

Published November 10, 2026 at 8:29 PM EST
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Lilace Guignard, actor & longtime member of the Hamilton-Gibson Women's Project, and Project member Hazel James, co-director & set designer of "Emilia," a play by Morgan
Lloyd Malcom, presented by the HGWP to celebrate the Project's 10th anniversary.
There are performances Friday & Saturday, November 13 & 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm, &
Sunday, November 15th at 2:30, at the Coolidge Theatre of the Deane Center, 104 Main Street in Wellsboro, PA. Tickets at hgp.booktix.com
and for information about Hamilton-Gibson Productions, www.hamiltongibson.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke