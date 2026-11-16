Brian Keeler, artist and musician, speaking about the most

recent recording by his group Zingology: The Equinox Session/

On the Boulevard with 12 vintage tunes in swing style.

There will be a community dance and concert with the

ensemble on Friday, November 20, 2026 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm

at 55 on Main in Wyalusing PA, as part of the Open House Weekend

at Keeler's studio and gallery both Friday & Saturday. This is also

the launch event for his new book, "Dramatic Color in the

Landscape (2nd Edition)". For more information:

www.briankeeler.com/

This is part one of a two-part conversation.

