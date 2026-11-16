Zingology; North Star Art Gallery; Brian Keeler; November 16 2026
Brian Keeler, artist and musician, speaking about the most
recent recording by his group Zingology: The Equinox Session/
On the Boulevard with 12 vintage tunes in swing style.
There will be a community dance and concert with the
ensemble on Friday, November 20, 2026 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm
at 55 on Main in Wyalusing PA, as part of the Open House Weekend
at Keeler's studio and gallery both Friday & Saturday. This is also
the launch event for his new book, "Dramatic Color in the
Landscape (2nd Edition)". For more information:
www.briankeeler.com/
This is part one of a two-part conversation.