Williamsport Civic Chorus; Michael Welch; November 17 2026
Michael B. Welch, Music Director & Conductor of the Williamsport
Civic Chorus, speaking about the opening concert of the ensemble's
83rd season, "Harvest Home: A Concert of Americana and Seasonal
Favorites" to be presented on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at
3:00 pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market Street in Williamsport.
The featured work will be "Frostiana" by Randall Thompson.
For more information: www.williamsportcivicchorus.org/