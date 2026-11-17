Michael B. Welch, Music Director & Conductor of the Williamsport

Civic Chorus, speaking about the opening concert of the ensemble's

83rd season, "Harvest Home: A Concert of Americana and Seasonal

Favorites" to be presented on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at

3:00 pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market Street in Williamsport.

The featured work will be "Frostiana" by Randall Thompson.

For more information: www.williamsportcivicchorus.org/

