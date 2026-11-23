The Gallery at 530 Main in Stroudsburg; Jack Swersie; November 23 2026
Jack Swersie, a founder and key committee member of
The Gallery at 530 Main in downtown Stroudsburg,
speaking about the upcoming exhibition,
"The Second Anniversary Show: Small
Works," that opens on Friday, December 4, 2026 and runs through
January 30, 2027. There will be an opening reception on Saturday,
December 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
Admission is free. The Gallery is open on weekends:
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4:00 pm.
For more information: Facebook.com/p/Gallery-at-530-Main