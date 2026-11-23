Jack Swersie, a founder and key committee member of

The Gallery at 530 Main in downtown Stroudsburg,

speaking about the upcoming exhibition,

"The Second Anniversary Show: Small

Works," that opens on Friday, December 4, 2026 and runs through

January 30, 2027. There will be an opening reception on Saturday,

December 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Admission is free. The Gallery is open on weekends:

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4:00 pm.

For more information: Facebook.com/p/Gallery-at-530-Main

