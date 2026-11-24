Jack Swersie, a founder and key committee member of The Gallery at 530 Main in downtown Stroudsburg, speaking about the upcoming exhibition, "The Second Anniversary Show: Small Works," that opens on Friday, December 4, 2026 and runs through January 30, 2027. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, December 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Admission is free. The Gallery is open on weekends: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4:00 pm. For more information:

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