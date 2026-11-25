Laurie McCants & Jerry Stropnicki, original BTE members; Emma Ginader, BTE Communications Director; Cindy Schultz, TreeFest Committee Member; Cassandra O'Sullivan Sacher, horror, suspense & mystery writer, speaking about the 38th Annual TreeFest hosted by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Caldwell Consistory, 150 Market Street in Bloomsburg, from November 28 through December 7, 2026.

90 decorated Christmas trees will be featured, and there

will be a full schedule of events, including the popular "Yuletide Ghost

Stories" on Saturday, November 28th at 7:00 pm.

For more information: www.bte.org/treefest