Blue Sparks from Hell
One of the most popular bands from Northeastern PA during the 1980s, the sextet blended high energy, high spirits, and great songwriting, which won them enthusiastic audiences up and down the East Coast.
They officially adjourned at the end of the 1980s. Sadly three of the original members have since passed away. This archive anthology features highlights from the band's three Homegrown Music sessions they did during that decade, including the recording of "Real Man's Car" which won Blue Sparks a national Best Unsigned Band competition at the time.
Credits and Tracklisting:
May-June 1985 sessions:
- Lorraine (S. Kerlanger) 3:29
- Heart's Radio (Tim Carbone) 3:33
- Mardi Gras Music (Carbone/Goessling) 3:20
- Just Like Other People Do (Andy Goessling) 3:09
July, September 1987 session
- Rocket to Nowhere (Omar Kent Dykes) 3:10
- The Road to Paradise (Tim Carbone) 4:12
- Moorish Melody (Andy Goessling) [instrumental] 3:51
- LV 102 (Stephen Kerlinger) 4:49
- Two Bad Kids (Chris Hartshorn) 3:15
July 1989 session
- Promise of the Night (Tim Carbone) 3:52
- Love Is a Test of Time (Hartshorn/Carbone/Fenstermaker) 3:00
- Gringo in Mexico (Andy Goessling) [instrumental] 4:14
1985 session:
- Real Man's Car (Carbone/Goessling) 4:22
- Tim Carbone: guitar, violin, vocals
- Buck Dilley (Stephen Kerlinger): guitar, keyboards, vocals
- Rob Fenstermaker: bass
- Andy Goessling: saxophones, electric and acoustic guitar
- C.T. Tucker (Chris Hartshorn): vocals
- Terry Wetmore: drums, vocals
Produced and engineered by George Graham
Recording assistant: Debbie Makara