Jerry Kelly Band / Dakota

In 1977, they came to George Graham and Homegrown Music to record their new songs, which was the beginning of the Jerry Kelly Band, later known as Dakota, who when on to tour worldwide with Queen.

The group's Homegrown Music recordings were what got the band signed to their record deal at the time. This podcast includes all those influential recordings, digitally restored.

Credits and Session Notes:

Jerry Kelly Band:

(1977 sessions, from restored analog masters)

Magic (Kelly-Hludzik) (2) 2:29 Dear Love (Kelly-Hludzik) (acoustic) (2) 4:05 Be My Love (Kelly) (1) 2:40 Bad Dreams (Hludzik) (2) 2:17 It Really Doesn't Matter (Kelly) (1) 3:07 Thoughts on Marriage (Kelly) (2) 3:11 Hold Me in Your Arms Tonight (Hludzik) (1) 3:40 Silly Boy (acoustic) (Hludzik) (2) 3:34 Oh the Whiskey (Hludzik) (2) 2:48 Silly Boy (band) (3) 3:38 Dear Love (band) (Kelly-Hludzik) (3) 4:36 Fifteen Minute Woman (Kelly) (3) 3:14 You Can be Anything You Want to Be (Hludzik) (3) 5:30 Settle Down (Kelly) (4) 4:18 Changes (Kelly) (4) 4:42

Total time: 54:30

Bill Kelly, Jerry Hludzik: guitars and vocals

Group (1): recorded January 12, 13, February 17, 1977

Jack Petrilla: bass

Nick LaRocca: drums

Fran Brozena: piano

Art Tombasco: pedal steel guitar

Julian Sparacino: sax



recording assistants: Mike Bogner, George Littlejohn

Group (2): recorded March 29, May 9, May 12, 1977

Jack Petrilla: bass

Art Tombasco: keyboards

Group (3): recorded October 3, 10, & 11, 1977

Art Tombasco: keyboards

John Marchel: bass

Phil Rowland: drums

recording assistant: Rick Johnson

Group (4): recorded December 1977

Art Tombasco: keyboards

John Marchel: bass

Phil Rowland: drums

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Digitally Restored & Mastered December 8, 2006

