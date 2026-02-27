Jerry Kelly Band / Dakota
Formed by two of the members of the Buoys, who had a big hit in 1970 with Timothy, the late Bill Kelly and Jerry Hludzik decided to form a new band to do original music.
In 1977, they came to George Graham and Homegrown Music to record their new songs, which was the beginning of the Jerry Kelly Band, later known as Dakota, who when on to tour worldwide with Queen.
The group's Homegrown Music recordings were what got the band signed to their record deal at the time. This podcast includes all those influential recordings, digitally restored.
Credits and Session Notes:
Jerry Kelly Band:
(1977 sessions, from restored analog masters)
- Magic (Kelly-Hludzik) (2) 2:29
- Dear Love (Kelly-Hludzik) (acoustic) (2) 4:05
- Be My Love (Kelly) (1) 2:40
- Bad Dreams (Hludzik) (2) 2:17
- It Really Doesn't Matter (Kelly) (1) 3:07
- Thoughts on Marriage (Kelly) (2) 3:11
- Hold Me in Your Arms Tonight (Hludzik) (1) 3:40
- Silly Boy (acoustic) (Hludzik) (2) 3:34
- Oh the Whiskey (Hludzik) (2) 2:48
- Silly Boy (band) (3) 3:38
- Dear Love (band) (Kelly-Hludzik) (3) 4:36
- Fifteen Minute Woman (Kelly) (3) 3:14
- You Can be Anything You Want to Be (Hludzik) (3) 5:30
- Settle Down (Kelly) (4) 4:18
- Changes (Kelly) (4) 4:42
Total time: 54:30
Bill Kelly, Jerry Hludzik: guitars and vocals
Group (1): recorded January 12, 13, February 17, 1977
- Jack Petrilla: bass
- Nick LaRocca: drums
- Fran Brozena: piano
- Art Tombasco: pedal steel guitar
- Julian Sparacino: sax
recording assistants: Mike Bogner, George Littlejohn
Group (2): recorded March 29, May 9, May 12, 1977
- Jack Petrilla: bass
- Art Tombasco: keyboards
Group (3): recorded October 3, 10, & 11, 1977
- Art Tombasco: keyboards
- John Marchel: bass
- Phil Rowland: drums
recording assistant: Rick Johnson
Group (4): recorded December 1977
- Art Tombasco: keyboards
- John Marchel: bass
- Phil Rowland: drums
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Digitally Restored & Mastered December 8, 2006