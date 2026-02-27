Mere Mortals
A popular and durable band started in the 1990s from Northeastern PA
The group features the sophisticated songwriting of lead singer Ed Appnel and the outstanding guitar work of Pat Flynn. This segment features excerpts from three recording sessions the band did for the Homegrown Music series.
Mere Mortals Anthology of three studio sessions:
Session #1: November-December 1994
- Wicked Sun (#1) 4:30
- The Blind Leading the Blind #1 3:01
- Second Wind #1 3:44
- Resoluto #1 4:40
Session #2 March 1997
- Fat White Dog #2 4:20
- Mountain Slide 4:15
- Funny Animals 4:57
Session #3 March-April 2001
- Anywhere Tonight 3:10
- Lonely Day 3:26
- Trouble Is 3:32
(session #2)
- Footlights 3:43
Eddie Appnel: lead vocals, acoustic guitar
Pat Flynn: electric guitar, backing vocals
Mark Keisinger: bass
Bill Leiback: drums (session 1)
Marko Marcinko: drums (sessions 2 and 3)
Produced and engineered by George Graham
Recording assitstants: Todd Hulslander on 1994 session
Debbie Makara on 1997 session
Mere Mortal's Albums:
- Mondegrreen Dream - 1999
- Grin - 1996
- In Search of Simple Things - 1992