Pavlov's Dawgs
A very eclectic bluegrass band from the Lehigh Valley
The group was known for their highly original interpretations of music from outside the realm of bluegrass such as Talking Heads, The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley. The group made four appearances on the series in the 1990s, and this segment features a cross section of their memorable and good-spirited music.
Credits and Tracklist:
- Way Down Town (trad) 1991 2:46
- Little Sadie (trad) 1991 1:45
- Pavlov's Chimes (Michael Beaky) 1991 2:19
- Build Me a River (Kris Kehr) 1991 3:34
- Jammin' (Bob Marley) 1992 3:20
- Old Joe Clark (trad) 1992 3:32
- Cerumen (Jesse Grim) 1992 2:49
- Charlie Brown 1998 2:21
- Caravan (Ellington/Tizol) 1990 5:31
- Psycho Killer (Talking Heads) 1990 2:59
- Blackjack County Chain (Red Lane, recorded by Willie Nelson) 1992 3:14
- Smoke That Cigarette (Hank Williams) 1998 3:40
- Midnight Moonlight (Peter Rowan) 1992 5:04
- Columbus Stockade (trad) 1998 3:01
- Communications Breakdown 1992 2:12
- Satisfaction (Jagger-Richards) 1991 6:14
- Michael Beaky: banjo, vocals
- Rich Bernardin: mandolin & vocals on 1990, 1991 sessions
- Dave Fry: mandolin, vocals on 1992, 1998 sessions
- Jesse Grim: guitar, vocals
- Kris Kehr: bass, vocals
Recording dates: June 20, 1990; April 22, 1991; January 22, 1992; August 5, 1998
Produced and engineered by George Graham
Assistant on 1992 session: Debbie Makara