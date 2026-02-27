100 WVIA Way
Homegrown Music Podcast

TAUK

By George Graham
Published February 27, 2026 at 3:21 PM EST

One of the leading bands on the jam band circuit, TAUK combines sophisticated compositions, great musicianship and the improvisational jam band spirit in this live concert-broadcast recorded in 2014.

This podcast also includes an encore given for the studio audience after the live broadcast ended, performing a surprising Beatles cover.

Tracklist and Credits:

  1. Friction 5:15
  2. Sweet Revenge 5:19
  3. Mokuba 6:18
  4. Tumbler 6:00 (segue to...)
  5. A Series of Choices 5:41
  6. Mindshift 7:44
  7. Dusty Jacket 5:05
  8. Collateral 7:00

encore:

She's So Heavy (Lennon McCartney) 8:18

Credits:

  • Matt Jalbert: guitar
  • Alric "AC" Carter: keyboards
  • Charlie Dolan: bass
  • Isaac Teel: drums, percussion, loops

Band audio tech: Devon Runco

Ryan Mullaney: WVIA live audio

Produced and mixed by George Graham

Homegrown Music Podcast
George Graham
One of the first staff members at WVIA. Produces and hosts Mixed Bag, All That Jazz and Homegrown Music on WVIA Radio, and the Homegrown Music Concerts on WVIA-TV.
