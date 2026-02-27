TAUK
One of the leading bands on the jam band circuit, TAUK combines sophisticated compositions, great musicianship and the improvisational jam band spirit in this live concert-broadcast recorded in 2014.
This podcast also includes an encore given for the studio audience after the live broadcast ended, performing a surprising Beatles cover.
Tracklist and Credits:
- Friction 5:15
- Sweet Revenge 5:19
- Mokuba 6:18
- Tumbler 6:00 (segue to...)
- A Series of Choices 5:41
- Mindshift 7:44
- Dusty Jacket 5:05
- Collateral 7:00
encore:
She's So Heavy (Lennon McCartney) 8:18
Credits:
- Matt Jalbert: guitar
- Alric "AC" Carter: keyboards
- Charlie Dolan: bass
- Isaac Teel: drums, percussion, loops
Band audio tech: Devon Runco
Ryan Mullaney: WVIA live audio
Produced and mixed by George Graham
Photos from concert: