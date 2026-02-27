Teen Town
An outstanding jazz-rock fusion trio, who were literally in their teens during this 2019 session
Featuring bassist Gabriel Severn, keyboardist Connor Rohrer and drummer Logan Bedard. Teen Town is heard in their first Homegrown Music appearance. The group later released their debut album "A Month of Sundays" produced by George Graham in 2022.
Credits and Tracklisting
- Helix (Russell Ferrante/William Kennedy) 6:12
- Webcliff/Anti Social (Junior Braguinha/Adam Nitti) 12:04
- For Jaco (John McLaughlin) 6:04
- Havona (Jaco Pastorius) 7:52
- Cosmic Underground (Adam Nitti) 6:30
- Teen Town (Jaco Pastorius) 6:28
Total time: 45:32
- Conner Rohrer: keyboards and piano
- Gabriel Severn: bass
- Logan Bedard: drums
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Intern on session: Shannon O’Malley
Recorded March 14, 2019
Mixed April 3, 2019
Digitally Edited April 6, 2019