100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegrown Music Podcast

Teen Town

By George Graham
Published February 27, 2026 at 3:54 PM EST

An outstanding jazz-rock fusion trio, who were literally in their teens during this 2019 session

Featuring bassist Gabriel Severn, keyboardist Connor Rohrer and drummer Logan Bedard. Teen Town is heard in their first Homegrown Music appearance. The group later released their debut album "A Month of Sundays" produced by George Graham in 2022.

Credits and Tracklisting

  1. Helix (Russell Ferrante/William Kennedy) 6:12
  2. Webcliff/Anti Social (Junior Braguinha/Adam Nitti) 12:04
  3. For Jaco (John McLaughlin) 6:04
  4. Havona (Jaco Pastorius) 7:52
  5. Cosmic Underground (Adam Nitti) 6:30
  6. Teen Town (Jaco Pastorius) 6:28

Total time: 45:32

  • Conner Rohrer: keyboards and piano
  • Gabriel Severn: bass
  • Logan Bedard: drums

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Intern on session: Shannon O’Malley

Recorded March 14, 2019

Mixed April 3, 2019

Digitally Edited April 6, 2019

Homegrown Music Podcast
George Graham
One of the first staff members at WVIA. Produces and hosts Mixed Bag, All That Jazz and Homegrown Music on WVIA Radio, and the Homegrown Music Concerts on WVIA-TV.
See stories by George Graham