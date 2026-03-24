100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegrown Music Podcast

Poor Man's Gambit

Published March 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT

Poor Man’s Gambit perform first rate traditional-style Celtic music in this 2020 session, in one of the last Homegrown Music sessions before the COVID shutdown.

Poor Man’s Gambit #2

(January 2020)

  1. Jean’s Reel/Frank’s Reel 4:03
  2. Ned of the Hill * 3:10
  3. Glasgow Reel/Music for a Found Harmonium 3:18
  4. The Second Goodnight 4:08
  5. Nickel Plated Shoes/Gaelic Club/Jig of Slurs 4:46
  6. Mormond Braes * 5:36

Total Time: 25:24

Corey Purcell: cittern (2,4,6), accordion (3,5), bodhrán (1), vocal on (*)

Deirdre Lockman: fiddle, backing vocal (6)

Federico Betti: guitar, fiddle on (4)

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

assistant on session: Shannon O’Malley

Recorded January 23, 2020

Mixed March 15, 2020

Digitally Edited Match 21, 2020

Homegrown Music Podcast