Poor Man's Gambit
Poor Man’s Gambit perform first rate traditional-style Celtic music in this 2020 session, in one of the last Homegrown Music sessions before the COVID shutdown.
Poor Man’s Gambit #2
(January 2020)
- Jean’s Reel/Frank’s Reel 4:03
- Ned of the Hill * 3:10
- Glasgow Reel/Music for a Found Harmonium 3:18
- The Second Goodnight 4:08
- Nickel Plated Shoes/Gaelic Club/Jig of Slurs 4:46
- Mormond Braes * 5:36
Total Time: 25:24
Corey Purcell: cittern (2,4,6), accordion (3,5), bodhrán (1), vocal on (*)
Deirdre Lockman: fiddle, backing vocal (6)
Federico Betti: guitar, fiddle on (4)
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
assistant on session: Shannon O’Malley
Recorded January 23, 2020
Mixed March 15, 2020
Digitally Edited Match 21, 2020