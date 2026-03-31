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Homegrown Music Podcast

Rogue Chimp

Published March 31, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT

An electronic fusion instrumental group and jam band from the Scranton area.

Rogue Chimp has released two albums, played major festivals, and also did a memorable 2014 Homegrown Music concert. This is an encore of their 2011 studio session spotlighting their creative original compositions.

  1. Satellite Ploorian B (formerly "Ju-D Slice") 4:17
  2. Paradigm Shift 4:49
  3. Cloud 9 4:00
  4. Partial to Polyrhythms 4:17
  5. Tragiq Disco 6:18
  6. Modine 3:50
  7. Palindrome 3:59

Tracks 1-4: 17:29
Tracks 5-7: 14:16

Total time: 31:52

(All compositions jointly by group)

  • Zach Cole: keyboards
  • Jacob Cole: drums
  • Shawn Caden: bass
  • Mark Woodyatt: violin

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded May 26, 2010
Mixed July 22, 2010
Digitally Edited July 24, 2010

Homegrown Music Podcast