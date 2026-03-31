Rogue Chimp
An electronic fusion instrumental group and jam band from the Scranton area.
Rogue Chimp has released two albums, played major festivals, and also did a memorable 2014 Homegrown Music concert. This is an encore of their 2011 studio session spotlighting their creative original compositions.
- Satellite Ploorian B (formerly "Ju-D Slice") 4:17
- Paradigm Shift 4:49
- Cloud 9 4:00
- Partial to Polyrhythms 4:17
- Tragiq Disco 6:18
- Modine 3:50
- Palindrome 3:59
Tracks 1-4: 17:29
Tracks 5-7: 14:16
Total time: 31:52
(All compositions jointly by group)
- Zach Cole: keyboards
- Jacob Cole: drums
- Shawn Caden: bass
- Mark Woodyatt: violin
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Recorded May 26, 2010
Mixed July 22, 2010
Digitally Edited July 24, 2010