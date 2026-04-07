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Homegrown Music Podcast

MoR

Published April 7, 2026 at 9:32 AM EDT

MoR are a duo from Iceland who consists of only electric bass and vocals. They do very distinctive and beautiful arrangements of everything from songs by Cyndie Lauper and Duran Duran to Icelandic folk music in this memorable 2007 session.

  1. Caramel (Suzanne Vega) 2:49
  2. Old and Wise (Alan Parsons Project) 4:55
  3. Daydreaming (MoR) 3:12
  4. Ordinary World (Duran Duran) 4:34
  5. Something (George Harrison) 2:34
  6. Sameiginlegt (Icelandic) 4:24
  7. Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper/Rob Hyman) 3:46

Total time 26:43

Margret Eir: vocals
Robert Thorhallsson: bass

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded February 8, 2007

Mixed March 22, 2007

Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered March 24, 2007

Homegrown Music Podcast