The Badlees
This segment features excerpts from their first two sessions for Homegrown Music in 1991 and 1992, including several exclusive songs that the band never released on their own, along with early versions of some of their hit songs.
The Badlees (March 1991)
- Dirty Neon Times (Bret Alexander/Mike Naydock) 3:36
- The Real Thing (Alexander/Naydock) 3:51
- Spending My Inheritance (Alexander)
- Just One Moment (Alexander) 3:35
- Road to Paradise (Jeff Feltenberger) 3:49
- Find Your Love (Pete Palladino) 3:37 *
Total time 23:52
- Bret Alexander: guitar/vocals
- Jeff Feltenberger: acoustic & electric guitar, background vocals
- Pete Palladino: lead vocals
- Ron Simasek: drums
- Ric Stehman: bass
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Recording Assistant: Debbie Makara
Recorded March 25, 1991
Mixed May 24, 1991
The Badlees #2 (August 1992)
- Tore Down Flat in Jackson (Bret Alexander/Mike Naydock) 5:43
- Better You Than Me (Bret Alexander) 4:55 *
- I Don't Talk to the Neighbors (Bret Alexander) 4:33 *
- A Better Way to Save the World (Bret Alexander) 3:35
- The Old Man (trad. arranged by the Badlees) 3:02 *
- The Looks of Things (Bret Alexander/Kim Reichley) 3:35 *
- Bret Alexander: guitar, backing vocals
- Jeff Feltenberger: electric & acoustic guitar. backing vocals
- Pete Palladino: lead vocals
- Ron Simasek: drums
- Paul Smith: bass
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Recording assistant: Debbie Makara
Recorded August 24, 1992
Mixed October 29, 1992
* Exclusive songs to Homegrown Music