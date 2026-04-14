This segment features excerpts from their first two sessions for Homegrown Music in 1991 and 1992, including several exclusive songs that the band never released on their own, along with early versions of some of their hit songs.

The Badlees (March 1991)



Dirty Neon Times (Bret Alexander/Mike Naydock) 3:36 The Real Thing (Alexander/Naydock) 3:51 Spending My Inheritance (Alexander) Just One Moment (Alexander) 3:35 Road to Paradise (Jeff Feltenberger) 3:49 Find Your Love (Pete Palladino) 3:37 *

Total time 23:52



Bret Alexander: guitar/vocals

Jeff Feltenberger: acoustic & electric guitar, background vocals

Pete Palladino: lead vocals

Ron Simasek: drums

Ric Stehman: bass

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recording Assistant: Debbie Makara

Recorded March 25, 1991

Mixed May 24, 1991

The Badlees #2 (August 1992)

Tore Down Flat in Jackson (Bret Alexander/Mike Naydock) 5:43 Better You Than Me (Bret Alexander) 4:55 * I Don't Talk to the Neighbors (Bret Alexander) 4:33 * A Better Way to Save the World (Bret Alexander) 3:35 The Old Man (trad. arranged by the Badlees) 3:02 * The Looks of Things (Bret Alexander/Kim Reichley) 3:35 *

Bret Alexander: guitar, backing vocals

Jeff Feltenberger: electric & acoustic guitar. backing vocals

Pete Palladino: lead vocals

Ron Simasek: drums

Paul Smith: bass

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recording assistant: Debbie Makara

Recorded August 24, 1992

Mixed October 29, 1992

* Exclusive songs to Homegrown Music