Railroad Earth
They are known for their combination of bluegrass influence, great songwriting and outstanding instrumental jams. They remain very much active now with seven albums under their belt. With members from groups who previously appeared on Homegrown Music, including Blue Sparks, From Good Homes and the Bobby Syvarth Combo, Railroad Earth is heard in a memorable 2002 live radio concert. Among the members is the late Andy Goessling, who passed away in 2018.
- Dandelion Wine (Neal Casal)
- Head
- Lois Ann (John Skehan)
- Mighty River
- (break)
- Like a Buddha
- Bird in a House
- Give That Boy a Hand
- Todd Shaffer: guitar, vocals
- Tim Carbone: violin, vocals
- John Skehan: mandolin
- Andy Goessling: various instruments including banjo, flute, guitar
- Cary Harmon: drums
- Dave Von Dolen: bass
Audio: Mia Knecht & Roberta Steadele
TV production: Richard Briggs, Kathryn Davies