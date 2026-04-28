Jamie Leonhart
A jazz-influenced singer-songwriter, Jamie Leonhart began her career playing classical violin, but soon turned to jazz and pop influences.
From a musical family herself, she married into an illustrious musical family, with Steely Dan trumpeter and arranged Michael Leonhart her husband, jazz vocalist and another Steely Dan member Carolyn Leonhart her sister-in-law, and the great jazz bassist and songwriter Jay Leonhart her father-in-law. Jamie Leonart serves up a fine collection of original songs, influenced by the great Tin Pan Alley songwriters like Cole Porter and Irving Berling. Her quartet on this 2007 session includes Michael Leonhart on piano.
(April 2007)
- Take Your Time 5:38
- Who Says Words 3:22
- After the Rain 4:02
- Hush 4:09
- Forward Motion 5:09
- Interview with Jamie Leonhart & George Graham 8:12
- Rainbow Connection (from the Muppets) 5:13
- Encomium 5:15
- Area 3:42
- The Truth about Suffering 4:03
- Satisfy Your Soul 4:10
- The Spider and the Fly 2:54
- Let the Flower Grow (Jay Leonhart) 4:36
- Jamie Leonhart: vocals, harmonium
- Michael Leonhart: piano, toy piano
- Gary Wang (pronounced "wong"): bass, percussion
- Mark Dalio: drums, percussion
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Audio assistant on session: Matthew Cohen
Recorded April 26, 2007
Mixed July 2, 2007
Digitally Edited & Mastered July 6, 2007