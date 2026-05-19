100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegrown Music Podcast

Marcus Eaton (2008)

Published May 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT

He later went on to collaborate with the late David Crosby on the 2014 album "Croz". This is Eaton's first Homegrown Music session, in a solo acoustic setting featuring his creative use of effects and looping devices to create a multi-layered sound in real time in this 2008 session.

Solo session March 26, 2008

  1. Black Pearl 5:26
  2. Who You Are 7:26
  3. Life in Reverse 4:59
  4. Over You 5:56
  5. Eleven 6:29
  6. Fiona 5:38
  7. What's the Difference 7:39

Total of tracks 1-7: 43:53

Marcus Eaton: guitar, effects & vocals

Produced and Recorded by George Graham

Recorded March 26, 2008
Mixed April 22, 2008
Digitally edited April 26, 2008

Homegrown Music Podcast