Marcus Eaton (2008)
He later went on to collaborate with the late David Crosby on the 2014 album "Croz". This is Eaton's first Homegrown Music session, in a solo acoustic setting featuring his creative use of effects and looping devices to create a multi-layered sound in real time in this 2008 session.
Solo session March 26, 2008
- Black Pearl 5:26
- Who You Are 7:26
- Life in Reverse 4:59
- Over You 5:56
- Eleven 6:29
- Fiona 5:38
- What's the Difference 7:39
Total of tracks 1-7: 43:53
Marcus Eaton: guitar, effects & vocals
Produced and Recorded by George Graham
Recorded March 26, 2008
Mixed April 22, 2008
Digitally edited April 26, 2008