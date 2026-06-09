Timothy Zieger with Zach Sprowls
Timothy Zieger
with Zach Sprowls
(October 2019)
- Robot Man 3:53
- There You Were 3:35
- Did You Hear 3:24
- Finding What’s Enough 4:02
- Landlocked 5:38
- The World Was Naive 4:35
- My Neighbor Found My Mother 5:16
- Apple Core 2:58
- Ben’s Song 4:54
- 13th Floor 3:25
Total time: 41:41
All compositions by Timothy Zieger
Timothy Zieger: guitar, vocals
Zach Sprowls: piano
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Recording Assistant: Shannon O’Malley
Recorded October 16, 2019
Mixed November 19, 2019
Digitally Edited November 23, 2019