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Homegrown Music Podcast

Timothy Zieger with Zach Sprowls

Published June 9, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT

Timothy Zieger

with Zach Sprowls

(October 2019)

  1. Robot Man 3:53
  2. There You Were 3:35
  3. Did You Hear 3:24
  4. Finding What’s Enough 4:02
  5. Landlocked 5:38
  6. The World Was Naive 4:35
  7. My Neighbor Found My Mother 5:16
  8. Apple Core 2:58
  9. Ben’s Song 4:54
  10. 13th Floor 3:25

Total time: 41:41

All compositions by Timothy Zieger

Timothy Zieger: guitar, vocals

Zach Sprowls: piano

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recording Assistant: Shannon O’Malley

Recorded October 16, 2019

Mixed November 19, 2019

Digitally Edited November 23, 2019

Homegrown Music Podcast