Ann Rabson
Known for her work as one third of the blues trio Saffire the Uppity Blueswomen, Ann Rabson (1945-2013) was a great blues pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter.
She is heard in a solo performance, mostly on piano, spotlighting her witty original songs along with some old traditional material in a live performance from May 2005.
Homegrown Music Podcast #21: Ann Rabson Live 5/23/2005
- Music Making Mama 3:09
- Hopin' It'll Be All Right 3:46
- I'd Rathe Be Alone 3:54
- I Can't Get My Mind Off of You 3:10
- Little Chickee Wah Wah 2:04
- Where the Bad People Go 2:46
- One Meat Ball 3:28
- See See Rider 3:50
- Blindsided 3:24
- I Want to Hop on Your Harley 2:24
- 300 Pounds of Heavenly Joy 2:55
- Better World 5:08