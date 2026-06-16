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Homegrown Music Podcast

Ann Rabson

Published June 16, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT

Known for her work as one third of the blues trio Saffire the Uppity Blueswomen, Ann Rabson (1945-2013) was a great blues pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter.

She is heard in a solo performance, mostly on piano, spotlighting her witty original songs along with some old traditional material in a live performance from May 2005.

Homegrown Music Podcast #21: Ann Rabson Live 5/23/2005

  1. Music Making Mama 3:09
  2. Hopin' It'll Be All Right 3:46
  3. I'd Rathe Be Alone 3:54
  4. I Can't Get My Mind Off of You 3:10
  5. Little Chickee Wah Wah 2:04
  6. Where the Bad People Go 2:46
  7. One Meat Ball 3:28
  8. See See Rider 3:50
  9. Blindsided 3:24
  10. I Want to Hop on Your Harley 2:24
  11. 300 Pounds of Heavenly Joy 2:55
  12. Better World 5:08
Homegrown Music Podcast