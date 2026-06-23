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Homegrown Music Podcast

The Mommyheads

Published June 23, 2026 at 9:51 AM EDT

First formed in 1987 when the members were still in high school, the Mommyheads are known for thier distinctive blend of art rock and melodic pop, aliong with clever lyrics.

Veterans of some 17 album, the Mommyheads appeared on a live Homegrown Music concert in February 2023. This podcast, contains the complete broadcast.

Mommyheads Live Concert February 15, 2023

  1. Impulse Item 4:43
  2. Speck Among Giants 4:11
  3. Office Park 3:09
  4. Devastate Me 4:41
  5. Speaker Heart 3:57
  6. TV Dinner 4:01
  7. Genius Killer 4:27
  8. Why Aren't You Smiling 3:34
  9. Prisoners 3:58 (segue to)
  10. Don't Believe the Pilot 3:54
  11. Needmore, Pennsylvania 5:56

Credits:

  • Adam Elk: guitar, vocals
  • Jackie Simons: keyboards, guitar, backing vocals
  • Jason McNair: bass
  • Dan Fisherman: drums

Derek Jolley - live audio

Neil Prisco, TV production

Chris Fry: staging and lighting

Photos from the television broadcast:

Homegrown Music Concerts with Brenda Fernandes and The Mommyheads - 2/15/2023

Homegrown Music Podcast