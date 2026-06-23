The Mommyheads
First formed in 1987 when the members were still in high school, the Mommyheads are known for thier distinctive blend of art rock and melodic pop, aliong with clever lyrics.
Veterans of some 17 album, the Mommyheads appeared on a live Homegrown Music concert in February 2023. This podcast, contains the complete broadcast.
Mommyheads Live Concert February 15, 2023
- Impulse Item 4:43
- Speck Among Giants 4:11
- Office Park 3:09
- Devastate Me 4:41
- Speaker Heart 3:57
- TV Dinner 4:01
- Genius Killer 4:27
- Why Aren't You Smiling 3:34
- Prisoners 3:58 (segue to)
- Don't Believe the Pilot 3:54
- Needmore, Pennsylvania 5:56
Credits:
- Adam Elk: guitar, vocals
- Jackie Simons: keyboards, guitar, backing vocals
- Jason McNair: bass
- Dan Fisherman: drums
Derek Jolley - live audio
Neil Prisco, TV production
Chris Fry: staging and lighting
Photos from the television broadcast: