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Homegrown Music Podcast

Jay Leonhart Trio

Published June 30, 2026 at 9:17 AM EDT

Jay Leonhart is one of the leading and ubiquitous bassists in jazz, having performed and recorded with Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra James Taylor, Sting, Mel Torme, Peter, Paul & Mary, Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Urbie Green and many others.

He is also a vocalist and much-respected and very witty songwriter. This 2017 live performance features his original compositions in an all-star trio with Diva Orchestra leader Sherrie Maricle on drums and Tomoko Ohno on piano.

Jay Leonhart Trio live 3/13/2017

  1. Dizzy Doesn't Say Hello 5:05
  2. Talk 1:12
  3. Song about Leonard Bernstein 5:38
  4. Don't You Wish 5:54
  5. Curtains 7:49
  6. They're Coming to Get Me 6:05
  7. Bring a Litle Joy Into Your Life 6:02
  8. Here's to Gasparo 4:16
  9. Missing RB 6:41

  • Jay Leonhart: bass, vocals, songwriter
  • Tomoko Ohno: piano
  • Sherrie Maricle: drums

George Graham: producer

Drew Morgan: mix

Edited time: 52:04

Homegrown Music Podcast