Jay Leonhart Trio
Jay Leonhart is one of the leading and ubiquitous bassists in jazz, having performed and recorded with Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra James Taylor, Sting, Mel Torme, Peter, Paul & Mary, Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Urbie Green and many others.
He is also a vocalist and much-respected and very witty songwriter. This 2017 live performance features his original compositions in an all-star trio with Diva Orchestra leader Sherrie Maricle on drums and Tomoko Ohno on piano.
Jay Leonhart Trio live 3/13/2017
- Dizzy Doesn't Say Hello 5:05
- Talk 1:12
- Song about Leonard Bernstein 5:38
- Don't You Wish 5:54
- Curtains 7:49
- They're Coming to Get Me 6:05
- Bring a Litle Joy Into Your Life 6:02
- Here's to Gasparo 4:16
- Missing RB 6:41
- Jay Leonhart: bass, vocals, songwriter
- Tomoko Ohno: piano
- Sherrie Maricle: drums
George Graham: producer
Drew Morgan: mix
Edited time: 52:04