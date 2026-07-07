Bedful of Metaphysicians
One of the more distinctive groups to come out of the Homegrown Music series, Bedful of Metaphysicians combined a high level of musicianship with art rock and fusion influence, with often humorous and topical lyrics.
Around 1983 or so, some of their Homegrown Music recordings were included on an eponymous LP, and in one of the early editions of "Spin" magazine. The album got a rave review, and it has been something of a collector's item since then. This podcast features music from two sessions from 1983 and 1984, including some of their most memorable material.
Bedful of Metaphysicians 1983-1984
1983 session
- Let's Get Metaphysical #2 (Chas. Alexander) 11:56
- Genius Cancellation - Ode to Orson Welles (Kennedy/Alexander) 6:24
- Sisters in Bed 3:16
- It's Hip to Be Nip and Hype Is Hip 2:43
- Charles Alexander: acoustic guitar, keyboards, bass, vocal
- Jody Kennedy: keyboards, vocals
- Larry Choley: drums
- Mike Swartz: sax
- Ed Trusky: guitar
- Ted Naratil: percussion, harmonica
- Whit McLaughlin: narration on "Let's Get Metaphysical"
1984 session
- The Legendary Days of the Amorous Henry K 3:40
- Rival Camp Rhythms (Kennedy) 4:00
- Empty Vee 4:24
- The Wish-I-Had-Gone-To Vietnam Blues / Huge Sensitive Indian Mending a Sparrow's Wing 6:18
- Combat Nun 4:53
- Dick Nixon's 442 1:09
- Charles Alexander: acoustic guitar, keyboards, bass, vocal [Dirt Condominium]
- Jody Kennedy: keyboards, vocals [Burma Diode ]
- Gordon Spiwak: drums
- Mike Swartz: sax
- Ted Naratil: percussion, harmonica
- David John Walton: vocals on "Vietnam Blues"