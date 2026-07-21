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Homegrown Music Podcast

Melodic Intersect

Published July 21, 2026 at 9:18 AM EDT

This Baltimore area trio calls their music Indian Jazz Fusion, featuring classically-trained Indian sitar and taba players, a jazz keyboardist and a guest guitarist, Melodic Intersect creates original improvisation music with a disctily Indian texture but often with a jazz groove. This was the group's Homegrown Music debut in July 2016.

  1. Samosa 8:36
  2. Lover’s Call 7:39
  3. Intoxicating Glance 9:52
  4. Intrigue 8:40

Total Time: 35:05

(All compositions by Melodic Intersect)

Hidayat Khan: sitar

Enayet Hossain: tabla

Joy Islam: guitar

Gregg Hatza: keyboards

Homegrown Music Podcast