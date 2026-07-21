Melodic Intersect
This Baltimore area trio calls their music Indian Jazz Fusion, featuring classically-trained Indian sitar and taba players, a jazz keyboardist and a guest guitarist, Melodic Intersect creates original improvisation music with a disctily Indian texture but often with a jazz groove. This was the group's Homegrown Music debut in July 2016.
- Samosa 8:36
- Lover’s Call 7:39
- Intoxicating Glance 9:52
- Intrigue 8:40
Total Time: 35:05
(All compositions by Melodic Intersect)
Hidayat Khan: sitar
Enayet Hossain: tabla
Joy Islam: guitar
Gregg Hatza: keyboards