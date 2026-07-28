Ron Sunshine
Singer-songwriter and harmonica player Ron Sunshine is a great swing revivalist.
He and his sextet serve up an energetic blend of swing, blues and jive in this memorable 1998 live concert broadcast.
Ron Sunshine & Full Swing live 6/16/1998
- Swing it Brother, Swing 4:42
- Somebody Loves Me 4:43
- Tidbits (orig. by Paul Tillotson) instrumental 3:38
- Red Light (original by Ron) 3:20
- The Groove Juice Special (Hit That Jive Jack) 4:14
- Retake of Salt Port, West Virginia 4:06
- Mop Mop (original) 4:18
- Sweet Lorraine [funky style] 5:01
- Reet, Petite and Gone 5:32
- Comes Love 4:24
- I Concentrate on You 2:24
- Five Guys Named Mo 4:37 [finale]
edited music: 50:56
Homegrown Music Concert: Ron Sunshine & Full Swing
- Ron Sunshine: vocals & harmonica
- Dan Hovay: guitar
- Paul Tillotson: piano
- Andres Villimil: bass
- Craig Dreyer: sax
- James Wormworth IV: drums
Bruce Stedron, audio mix with Julia Knaus
In memory of WVIA staffers Bruce Stedron, Karen Klein Coleman, Skip Ward and Gouverneur Hoeppner who all worked on this production.
TV production Gerry Coleman, Karen Klein, Skip Ward, Gouverneur Hoeppner