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Homegrown Music Podcast

Kenny Young and the Eggplants

Published September 1, 2026 at 9:24 AM EDT

Kenny Young and the Eggplants

(Novemember 2002)

  1. Badger in the Badlands 2:32
  2. Chapel Under the Sea 2:26
  3. Satellite of Love 3:46
  4. The Search for Eggplantis 3:02
  5. It's a Worm's Life 2:17
  6. 186,000 Miles per Second 2:26
  7. Space Frog 3:38
  8. Carmelita 3:20 (Warren Zevon)
  9. Earl the Squirrel 3:18
  10. Funny Energy 2:36
  11. Randolph Got a Haircut 3:18
  12. Sleepy Time in Eggplantis 1:24

(Except as noted, all compositions by Kenny Young)

Total Time: 34:46

  • Kenny Young: guitar, vocals
  • Gil Shuster: bass
  • Eddie Logue: drums, backing vocals

Produced and engineered by George Graham

Recorded November 4, 2002

Mixed January 16, 2003

Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered January 18, 2003

Homegrown Music Podcast