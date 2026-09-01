Kenny Young and the Eggplants
Kenny Young and the Eggplants
(Novemember 2002)
- Badger in the Badlands 2:32
- Chapel Under the Sea 2:26
- Satellite of Love 3:46
- The Search for Eggplantis 3:02
- It's a Worm's Life 2:17
- 186,000 Miles per Second 2:26
- Space Frog 3:38
- Carmelita 3:20 (Warren Zevon)
- Earl the Squirrel 3:18
- Funny Energy 2:36
- Randolph Got a Haircut 3:18
- Sleepy Time in Eggplantis 1:24
(Except as noted, all compositions by Kenny Young)
Total Time: 34:46
- Kenny Young: guitar, vocals
- Gil Shuster: bass
- Eddie Logue: drums, backing vocals
Produced and engineered by George Graham
Recorded November 4, 2002
Mixed January 16, 2003
Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered January 18, 2003