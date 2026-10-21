Asparagus Sunshine
A well-remembered Poconos jazz-rock group in a session from 1978, doing original music plus creative arrangements of tunes by Stevie Wonder and others. The sextet played at the first edition of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts in 1978, and features one the festival's cofounders, the late Rick Chamberlain on trombone.
Homegrown Music Podcast #35
Asparagus Sunshine 1978
1. Creepin' (Steve Wonder) 3:37
2. Rappin' the Mouth (Wolfgang Knittel) 5:24
3. Numbus (David Ellis) 6:02
4. Bird of Beauty (Stevie Wonder) 4:20
5. Sponge (Brecker Brothers) 4:21
6. Chelsea Bridge (Duke Ellington) 4:19
7. Cloudburst (made famous by Lambert, Hendricks & Ross) 5:01
8. The Vegetable Suite (Rick Chamberlain) 14:47
Rick Chamberlain - trombone
Wolfgang Knittel - keyboards
Tony Marino - bass
David Ellis - trumpet
Bud Nealy - drums
Jerry Harris - vocals
Recorded 4/26/1978, mixed 5/18/1978
by George Graham