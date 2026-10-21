A well-remembered Poconos jazz-rock group in a session from 1978, doing original music plus creative arrangements of tunes by Stevie Wonder and others. The sextet played at the first edition of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts in 1978, and features one the festival's cofounders, the late Rick Chamberlain on trombone.

Homegrown Music Podcast #35

Asparagus Sunshine 1978

1. Creepin' (Steve Wonder) 3:37

2. Rappin' the Mouth (Wolfgang Knittel) 5:24

3. Numbus (David Ellis) 6:02

4. Bird of Beauty (Stevie Wonder) 4:20

5. Sponge (Brecker Brothers) 4:21

6. Chelsea Bridge (Duke Ellington) 4:19

7. Cloudburst (made famous by Lambert, Hendricks & Ross) 5:01

8. The Vegetable Suite (Rick Chamberlain) 14:47

Rick Chamberlain - trombone

Wolfgang Knittel - keyboards

Tony Marino - bass

David Ellis - trumpet

Bud Nealy - drums

Jerry Harris - vocals

Recorded 4/26/1978, mixed 5/18/1978

by George Graham

